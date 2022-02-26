Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

At least one terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in North Waziristan, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an IBO was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, the terrorist, who was involved in terrorist activities, was killed, the ISPR said.

The statement added that weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist.

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Earlier, six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

"Security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists," the ISPR said.

"During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed. A large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists."