Hong Kong stocks end with losses

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory on Friday, building on hefty selling the day before that was fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as concerns about a worsening Covid outbreak in the city.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.59 percent, or 134.38 points, to 22,767.18.

Hong Kong stocks drop more than three percent on Ukraine crisis

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 percent, or 21.45 points to 3,451.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.21 percent, or 27.62 points, to 2,310.07.

Hong Kong stocks

