ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
ASL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.24%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
GGGL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
GGL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.55%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.95%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.75%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.34%)
TPL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
TPLP 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.5%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.99%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.71%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.45%)
WAVES 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 32.7 (0.74%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 259.9 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,064 Increased By 233.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By 102.2 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Albania call for UN vote Friday on resolution condemning Russia: diplomats

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will vote Friday on a draft resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanding a withdrawal of its troops, a text doomed to fail due to Moscow's veto, diplomatic sources said.

The strongly worded text, proposed by the United States and Albania, hinges on chapter seven of the UN Charter, which allows for "action by air, sea, or land forces" to enforce international peace and security.

But it will likely be dead on arrival because of Russia's veto power as a permanent member of the council, diplomats said.

For Washington, however, use of the expected veto would show Russia's "isolation," said a senior US official, on condition of anonymity.

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

The Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, whose country holds the rotating Security Council presidency for February, confirmed to AFP the vote will be held on Friday at 2000 GMT.

A vote on a similar text is expected to follow in the UN General Assembly, where resolutions are non-binding and where its 193 members do not have vetoes.

According to the draft resolution, seen by AFP, the Security Council would condemn "in the strongest terms the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine in violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter," which says all member states must not attack other countries.

The text, if adopted, would also require Russia to "immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine" and "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

The United States and Albania, a non-permanent member of the council, hope to gather as many votes in favor as possible among the 15 member states, according to diplomats.

In 2014, after Russia's annexation of Crimea, a resolution condemning Moscow garnered 13 votes in favor, with China abstaining while Russia exercised its veto power.

Russia remains 'open to diplomacy' over Ukraine: UN ambassador

The text was then sent to the UN General Assembly where it received 100 votes in favor. Eleven countries voted against, 58 formally abstained, while the rest of the members did not take part in the vote.

China Russia Ukraine Security Council Albania Crimea

Comments

1000 characters

US, Albania call for UN vote Friday on resolution condemning Russia: diplomats

PM tells Putin at the Kremlin: Pakistan for long-term relationship with Russia

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; spare energy

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

US Fed official sees big hike at March meeting, warns of Ukraine impact

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

Read more stories