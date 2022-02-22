ANL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.68%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.58%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.15%)
GGGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.9%)
GTECH 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.85%)
TELE 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.06%)
TPL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.98%)
TPLP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.98%)
TREET 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.05%)
TRG 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-4.28%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,602 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,067 Decreased By -396.5 (-2.27%)
KSE100 45,239 Decreased By -123.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,622 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.33%)

Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Russia remains 'open to diplomacy' over Ukraine: UN ambassador

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: Russian envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya on Monday said Moscow remains "open to diplomacy" but stressed the need to defend separatist areas from what he dubbed Ukrainian aggession.

"We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution," he said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting. "However, allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbass is something we do not intend to do."

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

The emergency session followed Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy to the breakaway regions, a move roundly decried during the meeting by the United States and allies.

