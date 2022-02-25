ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
ASL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.24%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
GGGL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
GGL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.55%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.95%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.75%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.34%)
TPL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
TPLP 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.5%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.99%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.71%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.45%)
WAVES 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 32.7 (0.74%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 259.9 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,064 Increased By 233.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By 102.2 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Recorder Report Updated 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities (domestic and external) stocks surged to an all-time high level of Rs 51.724 trillion at the end of December 2021.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the federal government’s total debt stocks rose by 8 percent during the first half of this fiscal year (FY22). The central government’s domestic and external debt stocks increased by Rs 3.893 trillion to a new peak level of Rs 51.724 trillion in December 2021 compared to Rs 47.931 trillion in June 2021.

Economists said that continued borrowing from domestic and external resources for financing the fiscal deficit is increasing the country’s debt burden.

During the period under review, the major increase was recorded in the external debt, which rose by 20 percent. The federal government’s external debt surged to Rs 21 trillion in December 2021 up from Rs 17.846 trillion in June 2021, depicting an increase of Rs 3.518 trillion in the first half of this fiscal year.

External debt included Rs 14.814 trillion of government’ external debt, Rs 4.223 trillion non-government and Rs 1.188 trillion loan from the IMF.

Jul-Jan FY22: Foreign debt of $12.02bn incurred

Similarly, the upward trend was also seen in the federal government’s domestic debt, which went up by 2 percent or Rs482 billion to Rs 26.747 trillion in December 2021 up from Rs 26.265 trillion in June 2021. The total domestic debt stocks are composed of permanent debt, unfunded debt and floating debt. In addition, Public Sector Enterprises' debt stock rose by 5 percent to Rs 1.504 trillion. The country’s total liabilities rose by Rs 662 billion to Rs 2.944 trillion during the first half of FY22. US dollar, during the period average exchange rates stood at Rs 174.45.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SBP Federal Government federal governments Pakistan’s total debt

Comments

1000 characters

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

PM tells Putin at the Kremlin: Pakistan for long-term relationship with Russia

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; spare energy

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

US Fed official sees big hike at March meeting, warns of Ukraine impact

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

Read more stories