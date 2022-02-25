Let medical facilities continue in PIA

The news of introduction of Health Insurance Card and closure of PIA’s own medical setup at its head office and at domestic stations has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, anxiety and fear.

Government departments, armed forces, organizations and multinational companies are striving to ensure provision of best possible medical facilities to their employees and families.

On the contrary, however, the PIA management is planning to close down its own existing medical setups. The airline’s management is requrested to revisit its decision as early as possible.

(Ch. Muhammad Azam Secretary General and Syed Tahir Hasan President PIA Retired Employees Association)

