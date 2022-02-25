Russia invasion will leave Putin a 'pariah,' Biden says

WASHINGTON: Russia's Vladimir Putin will become "a pariah on the international stage" following his country's invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said Thursday, revealing he had "no plans" to talk with his counterpart.

US, G7 allies meet after Russia invades Ukraine

"Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association," Biden said in a White House appearance where he announced new sanctions on Moscow.

Russia's invasion "was never about genuine security concerns on their part," Biden added. "It was always about naked aggression, about Putin's desire for empire, by any means necessary."