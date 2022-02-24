ANL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.81%)
ASC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.21%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.69%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.85 (-6.87%)
BOP 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-8.63%)
FFL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.88%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.71%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-11.19%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-5.53%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-9.87%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
PRL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.11%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-5.76%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.49%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.7%)
YOUW 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.33%)
BR100 4,430 Decreased By -162 (-3.53%)
BR30 15,873 Decreased By -1087.5 (-6.41%)
KSE100 43,875 Decreased By -1257.5 (-2.79%)
KSE30 17,073 Decreased By -510.9 (-2.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: China on Thursday called for restraint on all sides after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine, while saying the military operation should not be described as an "invasion".

Putin announced the launch of a major military offensive and ground troops crossed into the country from several directions on Thursday, with explosions heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing where she was repeatedly asked if Beijing condemned the actions.

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: Kyiv

Beijing has trod a cautious line on Ukraine as Moscow massed thousands of troops on the borders, and criticised the West for new sanctions after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway Ukrainian regions it now recognises as independent.

Hua on Thursday refused to call the military action an "invasion", labelling the term "prejudiced", and dodged questions on whether China was in contact with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background" and was the result of "various factors," Hua told reporters.

China has blamed the United States and its Western allies in recent weeks for "hyping up" the crisis, with Hua saying at an earlier briefing on Wednesday that the US was "adding fuel to the fire."

Blinken, Austin discuss NATO's response to Russia with Stoltenberg: US State Department

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Thursday warned its citizens to be alert for "severe disturbances" and to stay home as much as possible.

China Vladimir Putin Ukraine Hua Chunying KYIV invasion major military offensive

Comments

1000 characters

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

Carnage for equities: PSX's KSE-100 tumbles nearly 1,200 points

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts monitoring Russian troops

Read more stories