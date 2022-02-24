ANL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-8.05%)
ASC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.21%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.69%)
AVN 93.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.61 (-6.63%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.8%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.65%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.71%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.74%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-11.19%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-5.53%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-11.39%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.23%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.3%)
SNGP 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.47%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.42%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.7%)
YOUW 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.33%)
BR100 4,430 Decreased By -161.1 (-3.51%)
BR30 15,891 Decreased By -1069.7 (-6.31%)
KSE100 43,881 Decreased By -1252.1 (-2.77%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -510.2 (-2.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Blinken, Austin discuss NATO's response to Russia with Stoltenberg: US State Department

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg and discussed the alliance's coordinated response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday.

NATO chief condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

They also discussed further steps to ensure the security of NATO's Eastern flank, and Blinken stressed that the US commitment to NATO's Article 5 collective defence principle is ironclad, the department said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin NATO's Article 5 collective defence principle

