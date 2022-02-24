ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.03%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.05 (-5.07%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.81%)
GGGL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.4%)
GGL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.66%)
GTECH 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.54%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.83%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.62%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.47%)
TELE 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-7.36%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-7.09%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.24%)
WAVES 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,477 Decreased By -114.2 (-2.49%)
BR30 16,095 Decreased By -865.8 (-5.1%)
KSE100 44,251 Decreased By -881.5 (-1.95%)
KSE30 17,231 Decreased By -353.2 (-2.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy.

He said NATO allies "will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions".

"I strongly condemn Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Oil crosses $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Stoltenberg added: "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies."

Biden says 'world will hold Russia accountable' over Ukraine attack

The statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and explosions were heard in multiple locations across the country.

Ukraine is not a member of the 30-nation Western military alliance but its attempt to join have angered the Kremlin leader.

Russia says targeting Ukraine military facilities with 'precision' weapons

Putin has demanded guarantees from NATO and the US that Ukraine would never be granted membership as he has massed huge forces along the border with Russia's pro-Western neighbour.

Stoltenberg has previously said NATO has no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine if Russia attacked and key power Washington has ruled out deploying its forces to defend the country.

Ukraine Washington Russian President Vladimir Putin NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Western military alliance

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories