ANL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.09%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-5.22%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.04%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.45%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-7.98%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.68%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-4.1%)
WAVES 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.07%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 16,094 Decreased By -866.1 (-5.11%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.6 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,238 Decreased By -346.1 (-1.97%)

Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
China stocks fall as Ukraine crisis escalates

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a decline in global markets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The CSI300 index fell 1.3% to 4,563.95 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,458.12 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 3.1% to 22,925.60.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 3.4% to 8,033.08.

China stocks fall, Hong Kong slumps most in five months on Ukraine crisis

** Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

** Shortly after Putin spoke, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

** "Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

** Outflows through Northbound leg of the Stock Connect totalled 2.19 billion yuan at midday break, according to Refinitiv data.

** China will keep the real estate market stable and step up coordination and precision of property policies this year, the country's housing minister said on Thursday.

** The real estate subindex eased 0.7%, while the financial subindex retreated 1.1%.

** Consumer staples slid 2.3%, while information technology stocks dropped 1.6%.

** Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 6.6% to a record low ahead of earnings release later in the day.

** Chinese offshore-listed tech firms are facing a double whammy of fresh regulatory crackdowns by Beijing and growing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, sending the Hang Seng Tech Idnex down more than 4%.

** Tencent Holdings and Meituan declined more than 3.5% each.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong slumped 4.3%, with Shimao down nearly 10%, after a trustee said roughly $170 million worth of asset-backed notes guaranteed by the Chinese developer may not be redeemed on maturity.

** Consumer discretionary stocks plunged 4%, while the finance index lost nearly 3%.

** Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal MKPAO slumped 8.5%.

China stocks

