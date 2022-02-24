ANL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.86%)
ASC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.53%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-4.71%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.99%)
FFL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
FNEL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.65%)
GGGL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.03%)
GGL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-6.61%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.66%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.66%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.32%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.23%)
PTC 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.74%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.12%)
TELE 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TPL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.55%)
TPLP 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-5.56%)
TREET 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-6.12%)
TRG 71.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-6.98%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.91%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.07%)
YOUW 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,484 Decreased By -107.5 (-2.34%)
BR30 16,163 Decreased By -797.6 (-4.7%)
KSE100 44,333 Decreased By -799.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 17,245 Decreased By -339 (-1.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

ISLAMABAD: Expres-sing concern over low stocks of high speed diesel (HSD), a meeting of the National Price ...
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 24 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over low stocks of high speed diesel (HSD), a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has directed the Petroleum Division to take cognizance of the issue and ensure smooth availability of the POL products in the country.

The finance minister, Shaukat Tarin, who presided over the weekly meeting of the of NPMC to review prices of commodities in the country has also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the action against the edible oil manufacturers to address the issue of charging higher prices from domestic consumers as compared to the prices in international market.

At the outset, Economic Adviser Finance Division briefed the NPMC meeting about weekly SPI and stated that it witnessed increase of 0.22 percent as compared to decline in previous week by 0.08 percent. He added that 33 food items contributed increase in the SPI by 0.31 percent, whereas, 18 non-food items contributed decrease of 0.09 percent to the SPI.

The meeting was updated on the wheat flour prices in the country with secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research informed the meeting about stock position of wheat and further requirements besides the strategy for sustainable availability of wheat in the country.

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

The finance minister expressed concerns on the low daily release of wheat by the Balochistan government and directed the provincial authorities to bring stability in the prices of wheat flour by increasing daily release of wheat to the flour mills.

The meeting was also updated about sugar prices the process for building strategic reserves to maintain stability.

The secretary Ministry of Industries and Production informed the meeting about available stocks of edible oil and strategy to bring in stability in its prices.

The meeting expressed concerns on the increase in the prices of edible oil and directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the action against the edible oil manufacturers to address the issue of charging higher prices from domestic consumers relative to prices in the international market.

The meeting further directed to increase the imports of edible oil for a sustainable availability of edible oil in future.

The NPMC was informed about adequate availability of potatoes in the country, upon which, the finance minister directed the Ministry of Food Security to make strategy for increasing the exports of potatoes.

The meeting was informed about stability in moong lentil prices, and that there was no shortage of fertilisers in the country.

The meeting directed the Industries Ministry to formulate strategy to rationalise the prices of fertilisers in the light of decision to provide subsidised supply of gas to the fertiliser manufacturers and for providing adequate relief to the growers.

The meeting was also apprised on the wholesale and retail prices and was informed that decrease has been witnessed in the wholesale and retail prices of various items in the last week.

However, a slight increase has been witnessed in the wholesale and retail prices of potatoes and onions, which was attributed to the increase in the transportation charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NPMC SPI Balochistan government POL products High Speed Diesel (HSD) finance minister, Shaukat Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories