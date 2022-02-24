ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
Pakistan committed to protecting, promoting human rights: President

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is committed to protect and promote human rights and ensure strict enforcement of Labour Laws in the country.

The President expressed these views while talking to the visiting European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan had taken a number of legal and administrative measures to protect the children and minorities’ rights.

Welcoming the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, the President conveyed that Pakistan had made a lot of progress to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens.

He informed that the political leadership of the country was committed to financially empower the women and address the health issues, such as stunting and malnutrition.

The President expressed concern over the human rights abuses by India against the minorities, particularly, in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and urged the EU to take note of the persecution of minorities by the Indian government.

He added that India was involved in the genocide of Muslims, and in this regard, he referred to the massacre of Muslims in the State of Gujrat, which took place with the complicity of the Indian government. He conveyed that the government was taking measures to ensure that human rights violations should not take place, besides protecting the rights of minorities and their religious sites.

Gilmore said that Pakistan enjoyed a very special place in the region and the EU had a very good partnership with Pakistan.

He appreciated the government of Pakistan for hosting of millions of refugees over a long period of time. He informed that the EU was addressing Islamophobia and taking measures to ensure that hatred is not encouraged.

The meeting was also attended by EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara.

