Consultative meeting on ‘Safety Regulations for Buildings’ held

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) on Wednesday held a consultative meeting on Safety Regulations for Buildings.

The safety and building experts shared their technical input to finalize the Safety Regulation for Buildings more than fifty feet above its lowest level. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Regional Executive Committee North, Association Builder & Developer (ABAD), M Akbar Sheikh, Deputy Registrar of Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr Wasif Irshad, Vice President of The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP), Engr Javed UPPAL, Vice President of Institute of Planner, Pakistan, Dr Tariq Habib Malik, Senior Architect Khawar M Hassan, Director ARENA Tech. Nouman Tahir, Head of Fire Wing, Abrar Hussain, and other senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and Academy.

Director General Emergency Department briefed the participants that the Service has so far responded to over 177000 fire incidents and saved over 539 billion by improving emergency response and professional fire fighting on modern lines. He said that despite having a comprehensive system of emergency management, fire fighting has become the biggest challenge due to rapid urbanization and the absence of safety measures in the buildings.

