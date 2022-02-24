ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Consultative meeting on ‘Safety Regulations for Buildings’ held

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) on Wednesday held a consultative meeting on Safety Regulations for Buildings.

The safety and building experts shared their technical input to finalize the Safety Regulation for Buildings more than fifty feet above its lowest level. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Regional Executive Committee North, Association Builder & Developer (ABAD), M Akbar Sheikh, Deputy Registrar of Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr Wasif Irshad, Vice President of The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP), Engr Javed UPPAL, Vice President of Institute of Planner, Pakistan, Dr Tariq Habib Malik, Senior Architect Khawar M Hassan, Director ARENA Tech. Nouman Tahir, Head of Fire Wing, Abrar Hussain, and other senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and Academy.

Director General Emergency Department briefed the participants that the Service has so far responded to over 177000 fire incidents and saved over 539 billion by improving emergency response and professional fire fighting on modern lines. He said that despite having a comprehensive system of emergency management, fire fighting has become the biggest challenge due to rapid urbanization and the absence of safety measures in the buildings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ABAD PESD Safety Regulations for Buildings Dr Tariq Habib Malik

