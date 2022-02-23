ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
Pakistan

Zardari given task to complete numbers game for no-confidence move

  • Opposition parties decide to keep matters pertaining to no-confidence motion secret to surprise govt
BR Web Desk 23 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, has given Asif Ali Zardari the task to complete the required votes to win the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Aaj News on Wednesday.

The decision was made during the PDM's meeting that was chaired by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the meeting that took place at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif joined through video link.

The participants of the meeting reportedly decided to keep the matters pertaining to the no-confidence motion extremely secret to surprise the government.

PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

On February 11, Maulana Fazl announced that the opposition had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, but refrained from giving a time frame for the move.

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move,” he said while addressing the media after a meeting of the alliance.

Fazl said that the PDM had announced the no-trust motion at this stage “because we have a firm intention of doing so.”

PDM Asif Ali Zardari’s no confidence motion PM Imran Khan

