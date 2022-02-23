Zardari given task to complete numbers game for no-confidence move

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, has given Asif Ali Zardari the task to complete the required votes to win the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Aaj News on Wednesday.

The decision was made during the PDM's meeting that was chaired by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the meeting that took place at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif joined through video link.

The participants of the meeting reportedly decided to keep the matters pertaining to the no-confidence motion extremely secret to surprise the government.

PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

On February 11, Maulana Fazl announced that the opposition had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, but refrained from giving a time frame for the move.

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move,” he said while addressing the media after a meeting of the alliance.

Fazl said that the PDM had announced the no-trust motion at this stage “because we have a firm intention of doing so.”