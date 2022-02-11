PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, but refrained from giving a time frame for the move, Aaj News reported.

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move,” he said while addressing the media after a meeting of the alliance.

Fazl said that the PDM has announced the no-trust motion at this stage “because we have a firm intention of doing so.”

The PDM chief said that the alliance would try to get the government's allied parties on board in order to get a voting majority in the National Assembly to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

“We will ask them [coalition partners of PTI government] to have some mercy on the people of Pakistan the way they have been dealt with [by the current regime] during the last few years,” he added.

He said that a committee would also be constituted to contact the government's allies. The members of the committee would be announced later.

Fazl said that the PDM will not contact a single PTI member in this regard. "However, we will welcome any member who contacts us."

To a question about the long march next month, Fazl said that it will take place as planned and that the PDM's steering committee will chalk out a plan.