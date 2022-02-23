PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Wednesday its decision to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act Ordinance 2022.

In a tweet, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has decided to challenge PECA at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The petition will be filed by Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Aurangzeb.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had also said that it would challenge the court over the "draconian amendments to PECA".

“The Ordinance is an “attempt to silence the Opposition and the media as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is scared. The PTI government wants to harass media, civil society, and social media activists,” PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani said.

PPP says will move court against ‘PECA Ordinance 2022’

The former prime minister said that the government wants to restrict the media out of fear and the PTI is doing all of this to conceal its incompetence.

Legal fraternity says PECA Ordinance 2022 'reflection of extremism'

Meanwhile, Pakistan's legal fraternity has strongly condemned and rejected (PECA) Ordinance, with the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) saying that it "is a classic example of authoritarian mindset and a reflection of extremism".

In separate statements, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Karachi, and the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also condemned the "black law", calling it draconian.

"The SCBAP certainly believes that redressal of fake news issue needs immediate attention but any such remedy, which is contrary to the Constitution and against personal liberty, must not be allowed.

"Undeniably, constructive and positive criticism coupled with freedom of speech/expression is a cornerstone for the betterment of society like ours; however, attempts like the PECA Ordinance will never allow our growing society to flourish at its full potential."

PECA challenged in LHC

Earlier on Tuesday, the PECA ordinance was challenged in the Lahore High Court by Muhammad Ayyub who said that the president promulgated PECA amendment ordinance with 'mala fide intention and for ulterior motive' to 'harass and blackmail the opposition' as well as the public at large.

The petitioner said that the motive behind the promulgation of the impugned ordinance is a direct attack on the independence of the judicial system as well as judges of constitutional jurisdiction.

The principal staff officer of President Arif Alvi, principal secretary Prime Minister Imran Khan, secretary Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, secretary establishment, establishment division, secretary cabinet and secretary law and justice division have been named as respondents.