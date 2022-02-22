ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.17%)
ASC 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.13%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-4.55%)
BOP 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.21%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.06%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.41%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.01%)
TPL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.32%)
TPLP 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.9%)
TREET 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.48%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.14%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.88%)
WAVES 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -61.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 16,824 Decreased By -639.4 (-3.66%)
KSE100 44,926 Decreased By -437 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,493 Decreased By -187.3 (-1.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
JAC announces suspension of talks with govt

Press Release Updated 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The media Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) on Monday walked out of the meeting with Information Ministry calling the engagement a farce. The Joint Action Committee announced that all discussions are being suspended until the draconian amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) are reversed.

PPP says will move court against ‘PECA Ordinance 2022’

Information minister is toying with the media fraternity in guise of engagement and keeps passing ordinances against freedom of speech while giving the impression that media fraternity is being engaged. There is a grave trail of examples after a example where the ministry of information is tampering with freedom of speech, muzzling the journalists’ right to report, financially crippling media to influence journalism. The fraternity had warned of this before and appealed to the PM previously as well that a dangerous trend had been emerging which is creating a distance between the government and the public as well as the media workers. All media bodies stand united to defend freedom of expression and people’s right to information, it added.

Peca PFUJ APNS CPNE AEMEND JAC

