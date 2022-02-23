ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.37%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
AVN 99.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.34%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.25%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WAVES 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
YOUW 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,874 Increased By 60.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,036 Increased By 23.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,506 Decreased By -7 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

  • New protocols go into effect on February 24, 2022
BR Web Desk 23 Feb, 2022

Pakistan has revised its coronavirus protocols for inbound passengers as the country witnessed a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a meeting reviewed the inbound policy and decided on revising the testing protocols.

The NCOC has abolished pre-boarding negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for fully vaccinated inbound ​travellers, while non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR (72 hours old).

The forum has made full vaccination for all inbound passengers mandatory, except those aged below 12.

"Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till 31st March 2022," the NCOC said.

These new protocols will go into effect on February 24 2022.

Meanwhile, the NCOC said that rapid antigen tests (RAT) on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals; Positive cases will be home quarantine for 10 x days

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government also abolished the requirement of pre-departure RAT at airports for passengers travelling to Dubai and Sharjah from Pakistan, according to a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The ban on rapid antigen testing has also been lifted for passengers travelling to Dubai from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

However, passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka are still required to submit a valid rapid PCR test certificate for a test conducted within 48 hours of departure.

"The 48-hour period will start from the time the sample is submitted to a laboratory," the CAA spokesperson said.

"Passengers will also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and they will self-quarantine until the test results are released."

Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

As per the travel update, all transiting passengers are not needed to present a Covid-19 PCR test certificate unless it is required by their final destination.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC TRAVEL ADVISORY

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Read more stories