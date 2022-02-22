Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has abolished the requirement of pre-departure rapid antigen tests at airports for passengers travelling to Dubai and Sharjah from Pakistan, according to a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The ban on rapid antigen testing has also been lifted for passengers travelling to Dubai from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

However, passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka are still required to submit a valid rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test certificate for a test conducted within 48 hours of departure.

UAE announces new travel guidelines for Pakistan and India

"The 48-hour period will start from the time the sample is submitted to a laboratory," the CAA spokesperson said.

"Passengers will also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and they will self-quarantine until the test results are released."

According to the travel update, all transiting passengers are not needed to present a Covid-19 PCR test certificate unless it is required by their final destination.

Moreover, UAE nationals are exempt from taking a Covid-19 PCR test before departing for Dubai. "They must be tested on arrival in Dubai, irrespective of their valid negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate from the point of origin."

Besides, children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are also exempt from taking a Covid-19 RT-PCR test.