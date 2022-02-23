KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Ghandhara Industries L td 23-Feb-2022 14:00 Oil & Gas Development C ompany Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:30 First Habib Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Matco Foods Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:00 GOC (Pak) Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23-Feb-2022 10:15 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Bestway Cement Limited 23-Feb-2022 14:30 Trust Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Grays Leasing Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:30 Metropolitan Steel Corporation L td 23-Feb-2022 11:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 23-Feb-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 15:30 Towellers Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:00 National Foods Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:00 First UDL Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:00 Faysal Bank Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:00 United Bank L imited 23-Feb-2022 10:00 JS Investments Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:00 JS Investments Limited -Open end 23-Feb-2022 15:00 EFU General Insurance L imited 23-Feb-2022 11:00 First A l-Noor Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 16:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 12:30 First Elite C apital Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Nagina Cotton Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 13:00 Masood Textile M Ills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Image Pakistan Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Olympia Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00 K-Electric Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:00 Fateh Industries Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:30 Fateh Sports Wear Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Dewan Farooque 24-Feb-2022 18:30 Spinning Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 18:30 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 17:30 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:30 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:30 Bawany Air P roducts L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Landmark Spinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Shahzad Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Dadex Eternit Limited 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 AKD Hospitality Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Zephyr Textiles Limited 24-Feb-2022 10:30 GoodLuck Industries Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00 MACPAC Films Limited 24-Feb-2022 16:00 First Capital Investments L td-Open end 24-Feb-2022 14:30 Pakistan Tobacco Company L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Mubarak Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 Treet C orporation L td 24-Feb-2022 14:30 F irst Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Hafiz L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:30 Habib B ank L imited 24-Feb-2022 10:00 S itara P eroxide L imited 24-Feb-2022 16:00 Tata Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30 United D istributors P akistan L td 24-Feb-2022 16:00 A t-Tahur L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:15 A l-K hair Gadoon L imited 24-Feb-2022 14:00 S uraj C otton Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:30 J ubilee S pinning & Weaving Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 P akistan National S hipping C orporation L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 F irst C apital E quities L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Media Times L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00 A rpak International Investments L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Ghandhara Nissan L td 24-Feb-2022 14:30 IBL Healthcare Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Diamond Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Shaffi C hemical Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00 Chashma S ugar Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00 The P remier S ugar Mills & D istillery C o. L td 24-Feb-2022 11:30 Pakistan S ervices L td 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Sally Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Al-A bid S ilk Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 14:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 10:30 Khurshid S pinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Panther Tyres L imited 24-Feb-2022 14:00 Kohinoor Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Prosperity Weaving Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:30 Sitara C hemical Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Shifa International 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Hospitals L td 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Leiner P ak Gelatine L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Pakgen P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 AN Textile Mills L Imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Lalpir P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 12:00 Pak D atacom L imited 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Dawood Equities Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Modaraba A l-Mali 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Mitchells F ruit F arms L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Invest C apital 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Escorts Investment B ank L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30 First P aramount Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:00 GlaxoS mithK line P akistan L td 25-Feb-2022 15:00 First National B ank Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 17:00 Air Link Communication Limited 25-Feb-2022 15:30 TPL Properties Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:30 Aisha S teel Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 16:30 Reliance C otton S pinning Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30 Sapphire F ibres L imited 25-Feb-2022 16:00 Sapphire Textile M Ills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30 Atlas Insurance L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 B .F. Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:30 P opular Islamic Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Oilboy E nergy L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 B uxly P aints L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30 S G A llied B usinesses L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30 S .G. P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Redco Textiles L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Quice F ood Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 S hezan International L td 25-Feb-2022 15:30 United B rands L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30 D .M. Textile Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 14:30 S ardar C hemical Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 A K D Investment Management L td-Open end 25-Feb-2022 14:30 S ummit B ank L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Zahidjee Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00 S ana Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00 B alochistan Glass L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30 P ace (P akistan) L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30 F irst C apital S ecurities C orporation L td 25-Feb-2022 12:00 International K nitwear L td 25-Feb-2022 15:00 B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 16:45 Orient Rental Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Rafhan Maize P roducts L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30 First E quity Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:30 TPL Insurance L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Pakistan P V C L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30 The Crescent Textile M Ills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Elahi Cotton Mill L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Emco Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 J.A . Textile Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 09:00 Asim Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30 Dewan Farooqu Motors Ltd 25-Feb-2022 19:30 Dewan Cement Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 25-Feb-2022 17:30 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:00 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 25-Feb-2022 18:30 D.S . Industries L imited 25-Feb-2022 15:30 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:30 Next C apital L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Hamid Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Reliance Weaving Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 14:30 S .S .Oil Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00 F irst IB L Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 P akistan P etroleum L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30 S itara E nergy L imited 25-Feb-2022 17:00 F aisal S pinning Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 12:00 B lessed Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00 B hanero Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:00 Tri-P ack F ilms L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30 Maqbool Textile Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 15:00 S habbir Tiles & C eramics L td 26-Feb-2022 16:00 A rif Habib C orporation L td 26-Feb-2022 10:30 C rescent F ibres L imited 26-Feb-2022 10:30 B annu Woollen Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:30 S uhail J ute Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 15:30 A hmad Hassan Textile Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:00 B uxly P aints L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 TP L Trakker L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 A zgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Azgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Allawasaya Textile & F inishing Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 12:30 Ghani Value Glass L td 26-Feb-2022 12:30 Ecopack L imited 26-Feb-2022 10:00 The Organic Meat C ompany C ompany L td 26-Feb-2022 14:00 Crescent J ute P roducts L td 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Ghani Glass L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30 Unilever P akistan F oods L td 28-Feb-2022 14:30 Arshad E nergy L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:30 Khyber Tobacco C ompany L td 28-Feb-2022 15:00 Quetta Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Hira Textile M Ills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:30 Crescent C otton Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Chakwal S pinning Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Universal Network S ystems L td (G E M) 28-Feb-2022 15:00 Fecto C ement L imted 28-Feb-2022 11:30 The National S ilk & Rayon Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:00 Data A gro L imited 28-Feb-2022 10:30 Siddiqsons Tin P late L td 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Kohinoor S pinning Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Dadabhoy C ement Industries L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy S ack L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Telecard L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Loads L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries L td 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Janana D e Malucho Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:45 Shahtaj Textile L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Premium Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Yousuf Weaving Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:00 Data Textiles L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Service Industries Textiles L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Pakistan International B ulk Terminal L td 28-Feb-2022 13:30 Fazal C loth Mills L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Centruy Insurance C ompany L td 28-Feb-2022 15:00 Tri-S tar P ower L imited 28-Feb-2022 15:00 Dar-es S alaam Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00 First Tri-S tar Modaraba 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Globe Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 09:00 TRG P akistan L imited 28-Feb-2022 20:00 S alman Noman E nterprises L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00 S ecurity L easing C orporation Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 F eroze 1888 Mills L imited 28-Feb-2022 17:00 Nadeem Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 14:30 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 786 Investments Limited 28-Feb-2022 10:15 786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28-Feb-2022 10:15 Samin Textile M Ills L td 28-Feb-2022 09:30 Clover P akistan L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Karam C eramics L td 28-Feb-2022 16:00 Safe Mix C oncrete L td 28-Feb-2022 10:30 Hallmark C ompany L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00 First National Equities L td 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Al S haheer C orporation L td 28-Feb-2022 13:30 Hala E nterprises L imited 28-Feb-2022 15:30 Javedan Corporation L td 28-Feb-2022 16:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:00 BECO Steel Limited 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Tri-Star Mutual F und L imited 28-Feb-2022 14:30 G3 Technologies Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:30 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:30 AWT Investments Limited-Open end 28-Feb-2022 12:30 ICC Industries Limited 28-Feb-2022 13:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:30 Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 15:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 09:00 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:30 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-Feb-2022 15:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-Feb-2022 13:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:00 TPL Corp Limited 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Power Cement Limited 28-Feb-2022 15:30 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:30 Aruj Industries Limited 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Bunnys Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Dost Steels Limited 28-Feb-2022 17:30 Unity Foods Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Amtex Limited 28-Feb-2022 14:30 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 28-Feb-2022 10:00 The Searle Company Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 01-Mar-2022 11:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01-Mar-2022 15:00 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01-Mar-2022 15:30 Allied Rental Modaraba 01-Mar-2022 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur L td 03-Mar-2022 14:30 =========================================================

