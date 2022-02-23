Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
23 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Ghandhara Industries L td 23-Feb-2022 14:00
Oil & Gas Development
C ompany Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:30
First Habib Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23-Feb-2022 10:15
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Bestway Cement Limited 23-Feb-2022 14:30
Trust Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Grays Leasing Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:30
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation L td 23-Feb-2022 11:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 23-Feb-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 23-Feb-2022 15:30
Towellers Limited 23-Feb-2022 12:00
National Foods Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:00
First UDL Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 23-Feb-2022 11:00
United Bank L imited 23-Feb-2022 10:00
JS Investments Limited 23-Feb-2022 15:00
JS Investments Limited
-Open end 23-Feb-2022 15:00
EFU General Insurance
L imited 23-Feb-2022 11:00
First A l-Noor Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 16:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 23-Feb-2022 12:30
First Elite C apital Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 13:00
Masood Textile M Ills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Image Pakistan Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Cordoba Logistics
& Ventures Ltd 24-Feb-2022 12:00
K-Electric Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:00
Fateh Industries Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited 24-Feb-2022 09:00
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Dewan Farooque 24-Feb-2022 18:30
Spinning Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 15:30
Bawany Air P roducts L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Landmark Spinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Shahzad Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 24-Feb-2022 15:00
First Fidelity Leasing
Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited 24-Feb-2022 10:30
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and
Rubber Company Ltd 24-Feb-2022 11:00
MACPAC Films Limited 24-Feb-2022 16:00
First Capital Investments
L td-Open end 24-Feb-2022 14:30
Pakistan Tobacco
Company L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Mubarak Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
Treet C orporation L td 24-Feb-2022 14:30
F irst Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Hafiz L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:30
Habib B ank L imited 24-Feb-2022 10:00
S itara P eroxide L imited 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Tata Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30
United D istributors
P akistan L td 24-Feb-2022 16:00
A t-Tahur L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:15
A l-K hair Gadoon L imited 24-Feb-2022 14:00
S uraj C otton Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:30
J ubilee S pinning &
Weaving Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
P akistan National
S hipping C orporation L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
F irst C apital E quities L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Media Times L imited 24-Feb-2022 11:00
A rpak International
Investments L td 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Ghandhara Nissan L td 24-Feb-2022 14:30
IBL Healthcare Limited 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Diamond Industries L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Shaffi C hemical Industries
L td 24-Feb-2022 12:00
Chashma S ugar Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 11:00
The P remier S ugar Mills
& D istillery C o. L td 24-Feb-2022 11:30
Pakistan S ervices L td 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Sally Textile Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Al-A bid S ilk Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 14:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 24-Feb-2022 10:30
Khurshid S pinning Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Panther Tyres L imited 24-Feb-2022 14:00
Kohinoor Mills L imited 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills L td 24-Feb-2022 12:30
Sitara C hemical
Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Shifa International 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Hospitals L td 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Leiner P ak Gelatine L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Pakgen P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
AN Textile Mills L Imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Lalpir P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 12:00
Pak D atacom L imited 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Dawood Equities Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Modaraba A l-Mali 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Mitchells F ruit F arms L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Invest C apital 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Escorts Investment
B ank L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30
First P aramount Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:00
GlaxoS mithK line
P akistan L td 25-Feb-2022 15:00
First National B ank Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 17:00
Air Link Communication Limited 25-Feb-2022 15:30
TPL Properties Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:30
Aisha S teel Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 16:30
Reliance C otton
S pinning Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30
Sapphire F ibres L imited 25-Feb-2022 16:00
Sapphire Textile M Ills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30
Atlas Insurance L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
B .F. Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:30
P opular Islamic Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Oilboy E nergy L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
B uxly P aints L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30
S G A llied B usinesses L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30
S .G. P ower L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Redco Textiles L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Quice F ood Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
S hezan International L td 25-Feb-2022 15:30
United B rands L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30
D .M. Textile Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 14:30
S ardar C hemical Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
A K D Investment
Management L td-Open end 25-Feb-2022 14:30
S ummit B ank L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00
S ana Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 17:00
B alochistan Glass L td 25-Feb-2022 17:30
P ace (P akistan) L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:30
F irst C apital S ecurities
C orporation L td 25-Feb-2022 12:00
International K nitwear L td 25-Feb-2022 15:00
B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 16:45
Orient Rental Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Rafhan Maize P roducts L td 25-Feb-2022 11:30
First E quity Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 15:30
TPL Insurance L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Pakistan P V C L imited 25-Feb-2022 09:30
The Crescent Textile M Ills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Elahi Cotton Mill L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Emco Industries Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
J.A . Textile Mills Limited 25-Feb-2022 09:00
Asim Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 09:30
Dewan Farooqu Motors Ltd 25-Feb-2022 19:30
Dewan Cement Limited 25-Feb-2022 16:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 25-Feb-2022 17:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:00
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd 25-Feb-2022 18:30
D.S . Industries L imited 25-Feb-2022 15:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25-Feb-2022 15:30
Next C apital L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Hamid Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 14:30
S .S .Oil Mills L imited 25-Feb-2022 11:00
F irst IB L Modaraba 25-Feb-2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
P akistan P etroleum L td 25-Feb-2022 09:30
S itara E nergy L imited 25-Feb-2022 17:00
F aisal S pinning Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 12:00
B lessed Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 11:00
B hanero Textile Mills L td 25-Feb-2022 10:00
Tri-P ack F ilms L imited 25-Feb-2022 10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 15:00
S habbir Tiles & C eramics L td 26-Feb-2022 16:00
A rif Habib C orporation L td 26-Feb-2022 10:30
C rescent F ibres L imited 26-Feb-2022 10:30
B annu Woollen Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:30
S uhail J ute Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 15:30
A hmad Hassan Textile
Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 11:00
B uxly P aints L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
TP L Trakker L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
A zgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Azgard Nine L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Allawasaya Textile &
F inishing Mills L td 26-Feb-2022 12:30
Ghani Value Glass L td 26-Feb-2022 12:30
Ecopack L imited 26-Feb-2022 10:00
The Organic Meat
C ompany C ompany L td 26-Feb-2022 14:00
Crescent J ute P roducts L td 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Ghani Glass L imited 26-Feb-2022 11:30
Unilever P akistan F oods L td 28-Feb-2022 14:30
Arshad E nergy L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:30
Khyber Tobacco C ompany L td 28-Feb-2022 15:00
Quetta Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Hira Textile M Ills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:30
Crescent C otton Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Chakwal S pinning Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Universal Network
S ystems L td (G E M) 28-Feb-2022 15:00
Fecto C ement L imted 28-Feb-2022 11:30
The National S ilk &
Rayon Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:00
Data A gro L imited 28-Feb-2022 10:30
Siddiqsons Tin P late L td 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Kohinoor S pinning Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Dadabhoy C ement
Industries L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy S ack L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Telecard L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Loads L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries L td 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Janana D e Malucho
Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:45
Shahtaj Textile L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Premium Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 10:00
Data Textiles L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Service Industries Textiles L td 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Pakistan International
B ulk Terminal L td 28-Feb-2022 13:30
Fazal C loth Mills L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Centruy Insurance C ompany L td 28-Feb-2022 15:00
Tri-S tar P ower L imited 28-Feb-2022 15:00
Dar-es S alaam Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00
First Tri-S tar Modaraba 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Globe Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 09:00
TRG P akistan L imited 28-Feb-2022 20:00
S alman Noman E nterprises L td 28-Feb-2022 11:00
S ecurity L easing C orporation Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
F eroze 1888 Mills L imited 28-Feb-2022 17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills L td 28-Feb-2022 14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
786 Investments Limited 28-Feb-2022 10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28-Feb-2022 10:15
Samin Textile M Ills L td 28-Feb-2022 09:30
Clover P akistan L imited 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Karam C eramics L td 28-Feb-2022 16:00
Safe Mix C oncrete L td 28-Feb-2022 10:30
Hallmark C ompany L imited 28-Feb-2022 11:00
First National Equities L td 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Al S haheer C orporation L td 28-Feb-2022 13:30
Hala E nterprises L imited 28-Feb-2022 15:30
Javedan Corporation L td 28-Feb-2022 16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:00
BECO Steel Limited 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Tri-Star Mutual F und L imited 28-Feb-2022 14:30
G3 Technologies Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:30
AWT Investments Limited-Open end 28-Feb-2022 12:30
ICC Industries Limited 28-Feb-2022 13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:30
Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-Feb-2022 15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-Feb-2022 13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 10:00
TPL Corp Limited 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Power Cement Limited 28-Feb-2022 15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:30
Aruj Industries Limited 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Bunnys Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Dost Steels Limited 28-Feb-2022 17:30
Unity Foods Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Amtex Limited 28-Feb-2022 14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 28-Feb-2022 10:00
The Searle Company Limited 28-Feb-2022 12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-Feb-2022 11:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 01-Mar-2022 11:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01-Mar-2022 15:00
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01-Mar-2022 15:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 01-Mar-2022 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur L td 03-Mar-2022 14:30
=========================================================
