ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Ghandhara Industries L td             23-Feb-2022   14:00
Oil & Gas Development
 C ompany Limited                     23-Feb-2022   12:30
First Habib Modaraba                  23-Feb-2022   11:30
Matco Foods Limited                   23-Feb-2022   12:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                     23-Feb-2022   15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd            23-Feb-2022   10:15
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd              23-Feb-2022   11:30
Bestway Cement Limited                23-Feb-2022   14:30
Trust Modaraba                        23-Feb-2022   11:30
Grays Leasing Limited                 23-Feb-2022   11:30
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation L td                      23-Feb-2022   11:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end                          23-Feb-2022   11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd            23-Feb-2022   15:30
Towellers Limited                     23-Feb-2022   12:00
National Foods Limited                23-Feb-2022   15:00
First UDL Modaraba                    23-Feb-2022   11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   23-Feb-2022   11:00
United Bank L imited                  23-Feb-2022   10:00
JS Investments Limited                23-Feb-2022   15:00
JS Investments Limited
-Open end                             23-Feb-2022   15:00
EFU General Insurance
L imited                              23-Feb-2022   11:00
First A l-Noor Modaraba               23-Feb-2022   16:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                  23-Feb-2022   12:30
First Elite C apital Modaraba         24-Feb-2022   16:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills L td            24-Feb-2022   12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills L td              24-Feb-2022   13:00
Masood Textile M Ills L td            24-Feb-2022   11:00
Image Pakistan Limited                24-Feb-2022   11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 24-Feb-2022   11:00
Cordoba Logistics
 & Ventures Ltd                       24-Feb-2022   12:00
K-Electric Limited                    24-Feb-2022   12:00
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                         24-Feb-2022   15:00
Abbott Laboratories
 (Pakistan) L td                      24-Feb-2022   10:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd             24-Feb-2022   15:00
Fateh Industries Limited              24-Feb-2022   09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited             24-Feb-2022   09:00
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                         24-Feb-2022   14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd               24-Feb-2022   16:00
Dewan Farooque                        24-Feb-2022   18:30
Spinning Mills Ltd                    24-Feb-2022   18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                             24-Feb-2022   17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd        24-Feb-2022   16:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd             24-Feb-2022   11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd               24-Feb-2022   15:30
Bawany Air P roducts L td             24-Feb-2022   12:00
Landmark Spinning Mills L td          24-Feb-2022   10:30
Shahzad Textile Mills L td            24-Feb-2022   11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                 24-Feb-2022   16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited               24-Feb-2022   15:00
First Fidelity Leasing
 Modaraba                             24-Feb-2022   12:30
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd               24-Feb-2022   11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited               24-Feb-2022   11:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd             24-Feb-2022   11:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd               24-Feb-2022   16:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited               24-Feb-2022   10:30
GoodLuck Industries Ltd               24-Feb-2022   11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and
Rubber Company Ltd                    24-Feb-2022   11:00
MACPAC Films Limited                  24-Feb-2022   16:00
First Capital Investments
L td-Open end                         24-Feb-2022   14:30
Pakistan Tobacco
Company L td                          24-Feb-2022   14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills L td                            24-Feb-2022   14:00
Mubarak Textile Mills L td            24-Feb-2022   11:00
Treet C orporation L td               24-Feb-2022   14:30
F irst Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                             24-Feb-2022   14:00
Hafiz L imited                        24-Feb-2022   11:30
Habib B ank L imited                  24-Feb-2022   10:00
S itara P eroxide L imited            24-Feb-2022   16:00
Tata Textile Mills L td               24-Feb-2022   10:30
United D istributors
P akistan L td                        24-Feb-2022   16:00
A t-Tahur L imited                    24-Feb-2022   11:15
A l-K hair Gadoon L imited            24-Feb-2022   14:00
S uraj C otton Mills L imited         24-Feb-2022   12:30
J ubilee S pinning &
Weaving Mills L td                    24-Feb-2022   12:00
P akistan National
S hipping C orporation L td           24-Feb-2022   11:00
F irst C apital E quities L td        24-Feb-2022   12:00
Media Times L imited                  24-Feb-2022   11:00
A rpak International
Investments L td                      24-Feb-2022   10:30
Ghandhara Nissan L td                 24-Feb-2022   14:30
IBL Healthcare Limited                24-Feb-2022   12:00
Diamond Industries L td               24-Feb-2022   14:00
Shaffi C hemical Industries
L td                                  24-Feb-2022   12:00
Chashma S ugar Mills L td             24-Feb-2022   11:00
The P remier S ugar Mills
& D istillery C o. L td               24-Feb-2022   11:30
Pakistan S ervices L td               24-Feb-2022   12:30
Sally Textile Mills L td              24-Feb-2022   12:30
Al-A bid S ilk Mills L imited         24-Feb-2022   14:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                 24-Feb-2022   10:30
Khurshid S pinning Mills L td         24-Feb-2022   14:00
Panther Tyres L imited                24-Feb-2022   14:00
Kohinoor Mills L imited               24-Feb-2022   12:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills L td         24-Feb-2022   12:30
Sitara C hemical
Industries L td                       25-Feb-2022   16:00
Shifa International                   25-Feb-2022   16:00
 Hospitals L td                       25-Feb-2022   16:00
Leiner P ak Gelatine L td             25-Feb-2022   09:30
Pakgen P ower L imited                25-Feb-2022   10:30
AN Textile Mills L Imited             25-Feb-2022   11:00
Lalpir P ower L imited                25-Feb-2022   12:00
Pak D atacom L imited                 25-Feb-2022   15:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd            25-Feb-2022   09:30
Dawood Equities Ltd                   25-Feb-2022   11:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd              25-Feb-2022   10:30
Modaraba A l-Mali                     25-Feb-2022   15:00
Mitchells F ruit F arms L td          25-Feb-2022   11:00
Invest C apital                       25-Feb-2022   10:30
Escorts Investment
B ank L td                            25-Feb-2022   11:30
First P aramount Modaraba             25-Feb-2022   15:00
GlaxoS mithK line
P akistan L td                        25-Feb-2022   15:00
First National B ank Modaraba         25-Feb-2022   17:00
Air Link Communication Limited        25-Feb-2022   15:30
TPL Properties Limited                25-Feb-2022   16:30
Aisha S teel Mills L td               25-Feb-2022   16:30
Reliance C otton
S pinning Mills L td                  25-Feb-2022   17:30
Sapphire F ibres L imited             25-Feb-2022   16:00
Sapphire Textile M Ills L td          25-Feb-2022   11:30
Atlas Insurance L imited              25-Feb-2022   10:30
B .F. Modaraba                        25-Feb-2022   11:30
P opular Islamic Modaraba             25-Feb-2022   15:00
Oilboy E nergy L imited               25-Feb-2022   11:00
B uxly P aints L imited               25-Feb-2022   11:30
S G A llied B usinesses L imited      25-Feb-2022   09:30
S .G. P ower L imited                 25-Feb-2022   10:30
Redco Textiles L imited               25-Feb-2022   11:00
Quice F ood Industries L td           25-Feb-2022   11:00
S hezan International L td            25-Feb-2022   15:30
United B rands L imited               25-Feb-2022   11:30
D .M. Textile Mills L imited          25-Feb-2022   14:30
S ardar C hemical Industries L td     25-Feb-2022   11:00
A K D Investment
 Management L td-Open end             25-Feb-2022   14:30
S ummit B ank L imited                25-Feb-2022   11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills L td           25-Feb-2022   17:00
S ana Industries L td                 25-Feb-2022   17:00
B alochistan Glass L td               25-Feb-2022   17:30
P ace (P akistan) L imited            25-Feb-2022   11:30
F irst C apital S ecurities
C orporation L td                     25-Feb-2022   12:00
International K nitwear L td          25-Feb-2022   15:00
B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba             25-Feb-2022   16:45
Orient Rental Modaraba                25-Feb-2022   10:30
Rafhan Maize P roducts L td           25-Feb-2022   11:30
First E quity Modaraba                25-Feb-2022   15:30
TPL Insurance L imited                25-Feb-2022   11:00
Pakistan P V C L imited               25-Feb-2022   09:30
The Crescent Textile M Ills L td      25-Feb-2022   10:30
Elahi Cotton Mill L imited            25-Feb-2022   10:30
Emco Industries Ltd                   25-Feb-2022   11:00
J.A . Textile Mills Limited           25-Feb-2022   09:00
Asim Textile Mills Ltd                25-Feb-2022   09:30
Dewan Farooqu Motors Ltd              25-Feb-2022   19:30
Dewan Cement Limited                  25-Feb-2022   16:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd                25-Feb-2022   17:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd                25-Feb-2022   11:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                          25-Feb-2022   15:00
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                       25-Feb-2022   18:30
D.S . Industries L imited             25-Feb-2022   15:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd               25-Feb-2022   15:30
Next C apital L imited                25-Feb-2022   11:00
Hamid Textile Mills L td              25-Feb-2022   11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills L td           25-Feb-2022   14:30
S .S .Oil Mills L imited              25-Feb-2022   11:00
F irst IB L Modaraba                  25-Feb-2022   11:00
Tariq Glass Industries L td           25-Feb-2022   11:00
P akistan P etroleum L td             25-Feb-2022   09:30
S itara E nergy L imited              25-Feb-2022   17:00
F aisal S pinning Mills L td          25-Feb-2022   12:00
B lessed Textile Mills L td           25-Feb-2022   11:00
B hanero Textile Mills L td           25-Feb-2022   10:00
Tri-P ack F ilms L imited             25-Feb-2022   10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills L td            26-Feb-2022   15:00
S habbir Tiles & C eramics L td       26-Feb-2022   16:00
A rif Habib C orporation L td         26-Feb-2022   10:30
C rescent F ibres L imited            26-Feb-2022   10:30
B annu Woollen Mills L td             26-Feb-2022   11:30
S uhail J ute Mills L td              26-Feb-2022   15:30
A hmad Hassan Textile
 Mills L td                           26-Feb-2022   11:00
B uxly P aints L imited               26-Feb-2022   11:30
TP L Trakker L imited                 26-Feb-2022   11:30
A zgard Nine L imited                 26-Feb-2022   11:30
Azgard Nine L imited                  26-Feb-2022   11:30
Allawasaya Textile &
F inishing Mills L td                 26-Feb-2022   12:30
Ghani Value Glass L td                26-Feb-2022   12:30
Ecopack L imited                      26-Feb-2022   10:00
The Organic Meat
C ompany C ompany L td                26-Feb-2022   14:00
Crescent J ute P roducts L td         26-Feb-2022   11:30
Ghani Glass L imited                  26-Feb-2022   11:30
Unilever P akistan F oods L td        28-Feb-2022   14:30
Arshad E nergy L imited               28-Feb-2022   12:30
Khyber Tobacco C ompany L td          28-Feb-2022   15:00
Quetta Textile Mills L td             28-Feb-2022   11:00
Punjab Oil Mills L imited             28-Feb-2022   11:30
Hira Textile M Ills L td              28-Feb-2022   10:30
Crescent C otton Mills L td           28-Feb-2022   11:30
Chakwal S pinning Mills L td          28-Feb-2022   11:00
Universal Network
S ystems L td (G E M)                 28-Feb-2022   15:00
Fecto C ement L imted                 28-Feb-2022   11:30
The National S ilk &
Rayon Mills L td                      28-Feb-2022   10:00
Data A gro L imited                   28-Feb-2022   10:30
Siddiqsons Tin P late L td            28-Feb-2022   12:00
Kohinoor S pinning Mills L td         28-Feb-2022   14:00
Dadabhoy C ement
Industries L td                       28-Feb-2022   11:00
Dadabhoy S ack L imited               28-Feb-2022   11:30
Telecard L imited                     28-Feb-2022   11:00
Loads L imited                        28-Feb-2022   12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries L td          28-Feb-2022   12:00
Janana D e Malucho
Textile Mills L td                    28-Feb-2022   11:45
Shahtaj Textile L imited              28-Feb-2022   12:00
Premium Textile Mills L td            28-Feb-2022   11:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills L td             28-Feb-2022   10:00
Data Textiles L imited                28-Feb-2022   11:00
Service Industries Textiles L td      28-Feb-2022   11:30
Pakistan International
B ulk Terminal L td                   28-Feb-2022   13:30
Fazal C loth Mills L imited           28-Feb-2022   11:00
Centruy Insurance C ompany L td       28-Feb-2022   15:00
Tri-S tar P ower L imited             28-Feb-2022   15:00
Dar-es S alaam Textile Mills L td     28-Feb-2022   11:00
First Tri-S tar Modaraba              28-Feb-2022   14:00
Globe Textile Mills L td              28-Feb-2022   09:00
TRG P akistan L imited                28-Feb-2022   20:00
S alman Noman E nterprises L td       28-Feb-2022   11:00
S ecurity L easing C orporation Ltd   28-Feb-2022   11:00
F eroze 1888 Mills L imited           28-Feb-2022   17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills L td             28-Feb-2022   14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd         28-Feb-2022   11:00
786 Investments Limited               28-Feb-2022   10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end          28-Feb-2022   10:15
Samin Textile M Ills L td             28-Feb-2022   09:30
Clover P akistan L imited             28-Feb-2022   12:00
Karam C eramics L td                  28-Feb-2022   16:00
Safe Mix C oncrete L td               28-Feb-2022   10:30
Hallmark C ompany L imited            28-Feb-2022   11:00
First National Equities L td          28-Feb-2022   14:00
Al S haheer C orporation L td         28-Feb-2022   13:30
Hala E nterprises L imited            28-Feb-2022   15:30
Javedan Corporation L td              28-Feb-2022   16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd             28-Feb-2022   10:00
BECO Steel Limited                    28-Feb-2022   11:00
Tri-Star Mutual F und L imited        28-Feb-2022   14:30
G3 Technologies Limited               28-Feb-2022   12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd             28-Feb-2022   11:30
AWT Investments Limited-Open end      28-Feb-2022   12:30
ICC Industries Limited                28-Feb-2022   13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd                28-Feb-2022   10:30
Ghazi F abrics International Ltd      28-Feb-2022   11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd          28-Feb-2022   15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              28-Feb-2022   09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd            28-Feb-2022   14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited                28-Feb-2022   15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd               28-Feb-2022   13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd            28-Feb-2022   11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd                28-Feb-2022   10:00
TPL Corp Limited                      28-Feb-2022   14:00
Power Cement Limited                  28-Feb-2022   15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd           28-Feb-2022   11:30
Aruj Industries Limited               28-Feb-2022   11:00
Bunnys Limited                        28-Feb-2022   12:00
Dost Steels Limited                   28-Feb-2022   17:30
Unity Foods Limited                   28-Feb-2022   12:00
Amtex Limited                         28-Feb-2022   14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd          28-Feb-2022   14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                   28-Feb-2022   11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                  28-Feb-2022   10:00
The Searle Company Limited            28-Feb-2022   12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd                28-Feb-2022   14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd               28-Feb-2022   11:00
Ados Pakistan Limited                 01-Mar-2022   11:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd       01-Mar-2022   15:00
Dandot Cement Company Ltd             01-Mar-2022   15:30
Allied Rental Modaraba                01-Mar-2022   09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur L td               03-Mar-2022   14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

Comments are closed.

BOARD MEETINGS

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories