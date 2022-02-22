ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions as fifth wave weakens

  • Indoor gatherings of all types allowed
  • Businesses to continue without any time restrictions
Rafat Saeed 22 Feb, 2022

As the fifth wave of coronavirus weakens in the country, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced its decision to ease some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The new restrictions are set to take effect from today (February 22) and will remain in place till they are revised again, a notification by the Sindh Home Department said.

The provincial government has decided to allow indoor gatherings of all types with a limit of 500 fully-vaccinated guests. Outdoor gatherings have been allowed with strict enforcement of safety protocols.

Moreover, ban on indoor dining has been lifted while outdoor dining for fully-vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

The notification further said that businesses will continue without any time restrictions. It further noted that offices will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity of fully vaccinated workers with normal working hours.

Educational institutes for children under 12 years of age will open with stringent Covid-19 protocols.

The notification said public transport will be allowed to operate with 80% of their seating capacity. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the journey.

However, a complete ban on serving meals during the journey will remain imposed till February 28.

Similarly, Railways will operate with a 100% occupancy level for vaccinated individuals only. However, a complete ban on serving meals/snacks during the journey will remain imposed till February 28.

All gyms will be allowed to remain open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

All cinemas will be allowed to remain open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady decline in its daily count as the 5th wave weakens in the country.

