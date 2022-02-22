ANL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.24%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.65%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.92%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.67%)
TPLP 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.29%)
TREET 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.48%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.81%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.88%)
WAVES 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -65.4 (-1.41%)
BR30 16,798 Decreased By -665.5 (-3.81%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By -500.2 (-1.1%)
KSE30 17,458 Decreased By -222.9 (-1.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end lower as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, with financial stocks and miners leading declines, as deepening tensions between Ukraine and Russia heightened market uncertainty.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1% lower at 7,161.3 after hitting a two-week low earlier in the day. It gained 0.2% on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent, worsening a crisis that has roiled global markets for weeks.

Financial stocks were the biggest drag to the benchmark and closed 1.5% lower. The "Big Four" banks slid between 1% and 2.1%.

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ dips

Miners retreated 1.1%, with heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto declining 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks were also in the negative, falling 3.2% in the fourth straight day of losses. The subindex closed at its lowest level since July 2020.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc slumped as much as 7.3% to a record low, while Xero Ltd and Wisetech Global dropped 3.1% and 4%, respectively.

"Technology stocks are overvalued, and investors look for companies that have strong cash flows and are not susceptible to trends," said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking, adding that tech stocks are the first to get dumped when uncertainty hits the market.

With most sectors caught in a sell-off, investors turned to safe-haven commodity stocks in a panic move, he said.

Domestic gold stocks advanced 1.9% after bullion prices hit a near nine-month high. Sector major Newcrest Mining gained 2.3%.

Oil prices jumped to a fresh seven-year high, driving domestic energy stocks 1.9% higher. Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos gained 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% lower at 12,114.63.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares end lower as Ukraine crisis intensifies

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Read more stories