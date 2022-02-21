ANL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
TREET 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.39%)
UNITY 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.32%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,643 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.48%)
BR30 17,600 Decreased By -197.6 (-1.11%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By -154.3 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,739 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.36%)

Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ dips

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

Australian shares are set to fall on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker session on Wall Street on Friday, as tensions in Ukraine and the United States warning of an imminent Russian invasion hurt investor sentiment.

The share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 127.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday.

Australian shares end lower as banks drag amid crisis in Ukraine

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% in early trading.

