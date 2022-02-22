ANL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.75%)
AVN 99.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.4%)
BOP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
GGGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.61%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5%)
TPL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
TPLP 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.95%)
TREET 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.05%)
TRG 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.34%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 17,058 Decreased By -405.1 (-2.32%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,629 Decreased By -52 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh call up uncapped Shahriar for Afghanistan T20s

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday included uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar in their 14-man Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month.

Shahriar, 23, made 178 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 152 for Barishal in the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament.

Test batsman Yasir Ali, yet to make his white-ball debut, has been included. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan all return after missing Bangladesh's last Twenty20 series against Pakistan in November.

PSL 2022 day 26 round-up: Lahore to play Qualifier despite Super Over defeat

Opener Najmaul Hossain and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan were dropped.

Afghanistan will play three one-day internationals against Bangladesh starting on Wednesday in Chattogram before the Twenty20 in Mirpur on March 3 and 5.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim.

Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad Shakib Al Hasan Twenty20 squad Bangladesh Premier League T20 Nurul Hasan Munim Shahriar

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh call up uncapped Shahriar for Afghanistan T20s

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

FBR’s sectoral audit selection illegal: SHC

Highest bid of Rs99.99/share received: PC holds bidding of HEC ‘sans CCoP nod’

Read more stories