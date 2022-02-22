ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
PSL 2022 day 26 round-up: Lahore to play Qualifier despite Super Over defeat

  • Peshawar will face Islamabad in the first Eliminator
Syed Ahmed 22 Feb, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars in the one-over eliminator to register their sixth win in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday.

Requiring 24 off the final over, Shaheen Afridi scored 23 of them to take the game to this season's first Super Over. However, Lahore batters, Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook could only manage five runs from Wahab Riaz's brilliant over.

Chasing six from six balls, seasoned cricketer Shoaib Malik sent the first two balls of Shaheen Afridi to the boundary to seal the game.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi posted 158/7 thanks to Malik's 32 and Haider Ali's 25 runs. Hazratullah Zazai's 16-ball 20 was another small contribution.

Peshawar bowled cleverly to keep Lahore Qalandars batters in check and never let them get in the game until the final over, when Mohammad Umar conceded 23 to let the game slip into the Super Over.

Mohammad Hafeez (49) and Shaheen Afridi (39*) were key performers for Lahore.

PSL 2022 day 25 round-up: Quetta beat Karachi, Multan register 9th win of season

Points Table Update

After the last league match of the season, here are the current standings at the points table: Multan Sultans are ruling the points table with 18 points. Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United follow them in the second, third, and fourth places with 12, 12, and 8 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators, 8 points, and Karachi Kings, 2 points, have been disqualified.

Next fixtures

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the Qualifier on Wednesday. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 7 PSL 2022 PSL daily round up PSL updates

