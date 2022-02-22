PSL 2022 day 26 round-up: Lahore to play Qualifier despite Super Over defeat

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars in the one-over eliminator to register their sixth win in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday.

Requiring 24 off the final over, Shaheen Afridi scored 23 of them to take the game to this season's first Super Over. However, Lahore batters, Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook could only manage five runs from Wahab Riaz's brilliant over.

Chasing six from six balls, seasoned cricketer Shoaib Malik sent the first two balls of Shaheen Afridi to the boundary to seal the game.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi posted 158/7 thanks to Malik's 32 and Haider Ali's 25 runs. Hazratullah Zazai's 16-ball 20 was another small contribution.

Peshawar bowled cleverly to keep Lahore Qalandars batters in check and never let them get in the game until the final over, when Mohammad Umar conceded 23 to let the game slip into the Super Over.

Mohammad Hafeez (49) and Shaheen Afridi (39*) were key performers for Lahore.

Points Table Update

After the last league match of the season, here are the current standings at the points table: Multan Sultans are ruling the points table with 18 points. Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United follow them in the second, third, and fourth places with 12, 12, and 8 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators, 8 points, and Karachi Kings, 2 points, have been disqualified.

Next fixtures

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the Qualifier on Wednesday. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans