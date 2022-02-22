ANL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.61%)
AVN 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.44%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.91%)
GGGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
GGL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.56%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.87%)
TPL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.13%)
TPLP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.98%)
TREET 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.1%)
TRG 79.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.96%)
UNITY 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,610 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,114 Decreased By -349.6 (-2%)
KSE100 45,276 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Australian shares drop as Ukraine-Russia crisis deepens

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

Australian shares fell on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West grew after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, while supermarket chain Coles Group jumped after beating estimates for first-half profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% to 7,150.8 by 2350 GMT after closing 0.2% higher in the previous session. Trading was thin due to a US holiday on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war.

Australia shares end higher on Ukraine summit plan; AGL soars

Australian technology stocks slid 3.4% to lead the drop among blue chips and were on track for a fourth straight session of losses.

Block Inc's Australian shares hit a record low, falling as much as 6.2%, and the stock was the top drag on the sub-index. Xero Ltd fell 2.9%.

Financials fell 1.6%, posting their biggest intraday drop since early February, with all the so-called "Big Four" banks in negative territory.

Nanosonics, which manufactures and distributes ultrasound probe disinfectors, was the biggest loser on the benchmark after its flagged a hit to second-half revenue due to its revised sales model in North America.

Shares of Coles Group hit a six-week high as the country's second-largest supermarket chain reported better-than-expected first-half profit.

Among other gainers, energy stocks advanced 0.7% as oil prices rose overnight. Sector majors Santos and Woodside Petroleum added 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% to 12,135.65 points by 2350 GMT.

Australian shares

