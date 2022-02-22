PPP says will move court against ‘PECA Ordinance 2022’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would challenge “The Prevention of Electronic Criminal Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022” in court.

Talking to media on Monday, PPP Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that his party would challenge the “harsh” Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 in the court. He said: “The Ordinance is an “attempt to silence the Opposition and the media as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is scared. The PTI government wants to harass media, civil society, and social media activists”.

“The PTI government wants to restrict media through draconian laws. The government wants to intimidate its opponents by making such laws. Didn’t the media cooperate with Imran Khan when he was on the container? Those who have made the law will be the first to face it”, he said.

He said that the PPP is contacting other Opposition parties to seek their support for the February 27 long march. The former prime minister said that the government wants to restrict the media out of fear and the PTI is doing all of this to conceal its incompetence. He said that Imran Khan had promised in the election campaign to the people for giving 10 million jobs, five million houses, and devaluation of dollar but all his promises have been false and the common man’s life has become very difficult due to inflation.He claimed that the PTI’s government does not believe in the institution of Parliament and that we should not ignore the Parliament.

