ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Britain to raise Nigerian renewable, climate change investments

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

ABUJA: Britain plans to boost investments in renewable and climate change projects in Nigeria and will provide 10 million pounds ($13.6 million) of support, Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on her first trip to the country.

Power demand in Nigeria vastly outstrips supply, meaning its 200 million inhabitants must either go without, or rely on expensive, fume-belching generators.

Nigeria has capacity to produce an estimated 7,000 megawatts (MW) of power, but due to weak infrastructure, gas supply problems and water shortages only a little more than half of that reaches the national grid.

Ford said the financing invested alongside Nigerian credit guarantee firm InfraCredit will help mobilise domestic pension and insurance investments and reduce risk for projects targeting off-grid and low-carbon ventures. “This transaction ... brings together UK government support with the institutional capital which is essential to grow the sector at scale,” Ford said in a statement on Monday.

The Nigerian sovereign fund, co-investor in InfraCredit, aims to deliver up to 250-500 megawatts of renewable energy capacity in Nigeria, it said in the statement.

Nigeria has more than 12 trillion naira of institutional financing held in pensions, insurance and wealth funds, mostly invested in government securities or sometimes in Nigerian shares. However, around 0.5% of pension assets are invested in infrastructure funds in Nigeria, less than a 4% limit.

As the world looks to transition to clean energy, Ford said the British financing will expand opportunities for the private sector and provide affordable long-term financing from local investors to off-grid and low-carbon projects.

