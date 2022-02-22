KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 251,244 tonnes of cargo comprising 131,045 tonnes of import cargo and 120,199 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 251,244 comprised of 96,473 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 699 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,375 tonnes of Wheat and 27,498 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 120,199 tonnes comprised of 94,581 tonnes of containerized cargo, 641 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,077 tonnes of Clinkers and 7,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

About, 9351 containers comprising of 4532 containers import and 4819 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday. The break-up of imported containers shows 1124 of 20’s and 1571 of 40’s loaded while 140 of 20’s and 63 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1098 of 20’s and 1051 of 40’s loaded containers while 227 of 20’s and 696 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 08 ships namely, Chem NewYork, Yantian Express, Actuaria, Mol Generosity, M.T Lahore, Sheng Wanghai, Star Ploeg and Jeil Crystal have berth at Karachi Port. Some 09 ships namely, Teera Bhum, S-Trooper, Southern Robin, Seamax Westport, Sino Bridge, Chem Newyork, Oel Kedarnath, DS Cougar and Oriental Viola sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Approximately, 15 cargoes namely Chemroad Queen, UACC IBN Haitham, Celsius Montreal, Jolly Palladio, Independent Spirit, OOcl Charleston, XinYan Tian, Tarlan, MSC Eyra, NZ Shanghai, Vimc Green, Tiger Integrity, Kota Padang, Heilan Rising and Grace were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Bulk Caster and APL New York left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, Al-Haitham, Celsius Montreal, Blue Akihabara and Maersk Jalan are expected to sail from FOTCO, EVTL, PQEPT and QICT on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 171,935 tonnes, comprising 118,470 tonnes imports cargo and 53,465 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,635 Containers (1,490 TEUs Imports and 3,145 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Nave, Qui Chi, Clipper Hermood and Ejana & two more ships, Yihai and MSC Paris carrying Steel coil, Mogas, Chemicals, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO, EVTL, PGPCL, MW-1and QICT on Monday, 21st February, while three more ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Eyra and Seaspan Chiwan with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 22nd February-2022.

