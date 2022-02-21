Pakistan, Germany discuss Ukraine, regional issues

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock exchanged on Monday views on bilateral relations as well as important regional issues.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that FM Qureshi received a phone call from Baerbock, during which Qureshi congratulated her on recently assuming office.

"Germany is a valued, longstanding partner of Pakistan and is committed to further enhancing bilateral relations in all dimensions, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, energy, climate change, radicalization, etc," the FO quoted the FM as saying.

On Afghanistan, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve in supporting the international community in its efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Kabul and highlighted Islamabad's role in evacuation operations.

"The Foreign Minister informed that Pakistan had so far facilitated over 90,000 evacuations. The urgent need was to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan, which will adversely impact stability in the region and beyond," FO said.

"Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in its evacuation operations from Afghanistan and hoped for Pakistan’s continued support in this regard."

The FO said that both the leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

Qureshi also briefed Baerbock on the grave human rights violations being committed by India after its illegal, unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

"Foreign Minister invited German Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience. He added that her visit would be helpful in preparing for the Prime Minister’s visit to Germany."