ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
BOP 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.07%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.1%)
TELE 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.89%)
TREET 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 83.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.28%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.73%)
WAVES 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,527 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,388 Decreased By -287.7 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,693 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Iran's Raisi hopes Qatar gas forum will boost relations with other Gulf countries

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday he hopes a trip to Qatar to attend a regional gas conference will boost political and trade relations with Gulf countries.

"Iran is one of the founders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) because we are among the three most important gas producing and exporting countries," Raisi said in remarks carried by state television before he left Tehran.

The visit is the first by an Iranian President to Qatar in eleven years and is Raisi's third foreign trip since taking office.

Iran has faced gas shortages at home because of record high consumption particularly for winter household heating and has had to cut supplies to cement plants and other industries.

Iranian fighter jet crashes, three killed: state TV

Washington and Tehran are in the middle of indirect talks on salvaging Iran's 2015 agreement with world powers amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.

