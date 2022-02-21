ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
Iranian fighter jet crashes, three killed: state TV

AFP Updated 21 Feb, 2022

TEHRAN: An Iranian fighter jet crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew, state television reported.

The head of the local Red Crescent organisation said the plane smashed into a school and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood.

Local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television that the school was closed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany sees ‘moment of truth’ for Iran nuclear talks

He identified the plane as a F-5 fighter aircraft and said it went down at around 9:00 am (0530 GMT) in the central Tabriz neighbourhood of Monajem.

An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.

The official news agency IRNA posted on its website video footage showing firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site.

Iran's airforce has mostly Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets that date back to the Soviet era, as well as some Chinese aircraft.

Some American F-4 and F-5 fighter jets dating back to before the 1979 Islamic revolution are also part of its air fleet.

