ANL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
FFL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
GGL 20.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.72%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.68 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.45%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
TPLP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
TREET 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
TRG 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
WAVES 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
YOUW 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 17,716 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,669 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 0.2 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research CHCC (Cherat Cement Company Limited) 144.92 Increased By ▲ 0.64%

Cherat: Safe zone!

BR Research 21 Feb, 2022

Despite a considerable increase in costs of production, where global coal prices somersaulted to new peaks, a marked slowdown in exports and a lull in domestic cement offtake, cement maker Cherat (PSX: CHCC) has doubled its profitability in 1HFY22. The main driver of this is strong price retention and cost containment through prudent coal buying. Other income also supported the bottom-line with exchange gains—in 1HFY22, other income was 9 percent of before-tax profits against 3 percent this period last year.

Retention prices have improved considerably for cement makers. For Cherat, based on estimated sales for the period, revenue per ton sold grew 36 percent year on year. This is despite an almost 6 percent drop in estimated offtake. Much like the rest of the cement sector, margins are rebounding from their lows of FY20. Despite higher coal prices, Cherat’s cost per unit sold grew less than the revenue at 28 percent. This allowed for a margin improvement. Last year, Cherat was using about 50-60 percent of coal originating from Afghanistan which is about 10-15 percent cheaper. Though Afghan supplies are short and prices are also increasing, it is likely that Cherat benefitted from the more affordable Afghan coal during the current observation period.

Cherat also benefitted from reduced borrowing costs where as a share of revenue, financial costs came down from 7 percent in 1HFY21 to 4 percent now. Expenses and overheads sustained at 4 percent of revenue. As a result, the net affect of higher other income component together with reduced borrowing costs and sustained overheads were really favourable toward earnings.

Over the next quarters, the real determinant for the company’s profitability will be domestic cement offtake. Frequent increase in prices can only be sustained to a certain degree after which demand begins to subside. Even though, demand is coming back into construction after a serious slowdown, consistently rising construction costs may push demand of construction materials down, instead of forward. In a scenario where exports have been declining, this would not bode well for cement makers. With costs under considerable control, for Cherat and others, the delicate play over prices and demand will determine upcoming earnings.

Cement sector Cherat Cement cement sale Cement price CHCC

Comments

1000 characters

Cherat: Safe zone!

Amendments to PECA, election law: ordinances promulgated

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PMEX extends trading time

Weekly review: PKR ends lower

Read more stories