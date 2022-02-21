ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canadian dollar turns lower for the week

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Friday as investors, mindful of Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine, shed exposure to risk-sensitive assets ahead of a long weekend in Canada and the United States

The loonie was 0.4% lower at 1.2747 to the greenback, or 78.45 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.2675 to 1.2758. For the week, the currency dipped 0.1%.

“We expect investors may be loath to hold too much risk into the weekend,” strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. “Risk aversion has clearly weighed against the CAD in the short run.”

Wall Street fell on escalating tensions in Ukraine and the safe-haven US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies.

Canada’s bond and equity markets will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Monday is also a holiday for US financial markets.

Canadian retail sales rose 2.4% in January from December, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed, supporting expectations for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates at the March 2 policy announcement.

The central bank said that Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will retire effective June 17, 2022 and, at that time, the Governing Council will return to its usual six-person complement.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was pressured by the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports, with US crude futures settling 0.5% lower at $91.07 a barrel.

Meanwhile, tow trucks hauled away vehicles blockading central Ottawa, while protesters barricaded themselves behind snow mounds to slow the advance of police making arrests to end a trucker-led movement that has challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Euro Canadian Dollar USD greenback Canada’s bond and equity markets

Comments

Comments are closed.

Canadian dollar turns lower for the week

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories