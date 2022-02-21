Pakistan
Alleged rape in Sheikhupura district: police asked to arrest suspects within 24 hours
21 Feb, 2022
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Sunday took notice of an alleged rape of a young girl by three persons in Sheikhupura district and sought a report from the district police officer (DPO). A police spokesperson said that after the unfortunate incident, the Sheikhupura police took immediate action and arrested all the three suspects within 24 hours.
DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar in a report submitted to the IG said police registered a case as soon as the incident was reported and they constituted teams and arrested three people. According to Faisal, the accused are Shoaib, Akbar and Mohsin.
