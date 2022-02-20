ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

NNI Updated 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia on a two-day maiden visit next week, the Foreign Office said on Saturday. Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the Prime Minister would visit Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Referring Russia-Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson hoped that continued engagement will lead to a diplomatic solution. It is pertinent to mention here that this will be the first time after 23 years that a Pakistani Prime Minister will visit Russia.

During his stay in Russia, the Prime Minister will hold important meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top leaders of the country. Matters relating to enhancing cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, defence, and energy, the $2 billion Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, the Afghan issue, and others will be discussed during the meetings, sources added.

PM Imran Khan will put forth his geo-economic vision before the Russian leadership and will discuss improving the land contact between the two countries. In a statement, FM Qureshi said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Moscow this month.”

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s relations with Russia are on a positive trajectory. Qureshi termed Khan’s proposed visit to Moscow as evidence of positive change in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

Diplomatic sources said that Pakistan and Russia are expected to strike major deals during the trip, including a movement forward on Russian investment to build a US$2 billion worth gas pipeline. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Imran’s Khan upcoming visit to Russia, terming it ‘great and game-changer for bilateral relations of the two countries.

“It will be a great and game-changer visit, and by the grace of Almighty, and now after China, Pakistan’s relations with Russia are going to get further strength,” he said while addressing the media persons at Pind Dadan Khan.

He said it was happening after a gap of 23 years that Russia would have invited any Pakistani leader to Moscow, which reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan's high-stature and leadership qualities. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended great respect and regard to PM Imran Khan, which was rarely given to any leader.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar PM Imran Khan visit to Russia Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project Russia and Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories