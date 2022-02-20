PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia on a two-day maiden visit next week, the Foreign Office said on Saturday. Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the Prime Minister would visit Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Referring Russia-Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson hoped that continued engagement will lead to a diplomatic solution. It is pertinent to mention here that this will be the first time after 23 years that a Pakistani Prime Minister will visit Russia.

During his stay in Russia, the Prime Minister will hold important meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top leaders of the country. Matters relating to enhancing cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, defence, and energy, the $2 billion Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, the Afghan issue, and others will be discussed during the meetings, sources added.

PM Imran Khan will put forth his geo-economic vision before the Russian leadership and will discuss improving the land contact between the two countries. In a statement, FM Qureshi said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Moscow this month.”

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s relations with Russia are on a positive trajectory. Qureshi termed Khan’s proposed visit to Moscow as evidence of positive change in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

Diplomatic sources said that Pakistan and Russia are expected to strike major deals during the trip, including a movement forward on Russian investment to build a US$2 billion worth gas pipeline. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Imran’s Khan upcoming visit to Russia, terming it ‘great and game-changer for bilateral relations of the two countries.

“It will be a great and game-changer visit, and by the grace of Almighty, and now after China, Pakistan’s relations with Russia are going to get further strength,” he said while addressing the media persons at Pind Dadan Khan.

He said it was happening after a gap of 23 years that Russia would have invited any Pakistani leader to Moscow, which reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan's high-stature and leadership qualities. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended great respect and regard to PM Imran Khan, which was rarely given to any leader.