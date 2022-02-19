Tarin asks SBP, FBR to resolve APBUMA’s issues

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve the issues of all Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Associations (APBUMA) on priority basis.

The finance minister held a meeting with the APBUMA, on Friday, wherein, APBUMA Chairman Arif Ehsan Malik informed the finance minister that the association was currently facing various problems especially related to sales tax refund and liquidity crunch. He also briefed him on the working of the APBUMA and stated that as member wise, it was the largest association of the SMEs in the country and one of the major contributors in terms of exports and contributing up to $2 billion in the revenue.

The finance minister assured the delegation that government was actively carrying out all measures that could boost the SME sector, as growth of the SME sector led to employment generation, export promotion, and boost overall business activity in the country.

The finance minister heard all issues keenly and asked the SBP and the FBR to resolve their issues on priority basis. The chairman APBUMA thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

Deputy Governor SBP, Member FBR, and senior officers also attended the meeting.

