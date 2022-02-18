ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine was worsening, as the West accuses him of planning an imminent attack on the country.

"Right now we are seeing a deterioration of the situation" in eastern Ukraine, Putin said at a press conference with his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow.

Russia has held massive military drills near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.

But Putin, who has demanded promises from the West that NATO won't expand eastwards, said the drills -- involving tens of thousands of soldiers -- are not a threat.

"These exercises are purely defensive in nature and do not threaten anyone."

Russia voices alarm over sharp increase of Donbass shelling

He said the West and its allies are "not yet inclined to look seriously at these key security demands."

Russia this week demanded that the US commit to pulling out all of its troops from Central and Eastern Europe.

The longtime Russian leader on Saturday will personally oversee military drills involving Moscow's "strategic forces" which will include ballistic and cruise missile launches.

US VP Harris warns 'severe consequence' for Russia in meeting with NATO chief

Vladimir Putin Russian troops Russian invasion Russian ukriane

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine

Pakistan demands justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

UAE, India sign 'milestone' pact to boost economies

Rupee falls near 176 against US dollar

World Bank chief concerned that G20 finance ministers not taking steps to deal with debt overhang

US sees 'more forces moving into' Ukraine border region

Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

KSE-100 inches higher, closes near 45,700

7.4mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 32% YoY: PCGA

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

Read more stories