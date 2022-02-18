ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
GGL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 37.02 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (7.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TPL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TPLP 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WAVES 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,653 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,751 Increased By 38.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,585 Increased By 143.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,759 Increased By 60.6 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished the week with a sizeable loss on Friday as investors continued to fret over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans and daily record Covid-19 infections in the city.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.88 percent, or 465.06 points, to 24,327.71.

FTSE 100 down after strong inflation; Indivior jumps

The Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.66 percent, or 22.72 points, to 3,490.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.42 percent, or 9.63 points, to 2,311.79.

Hong Kong shares

