ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 down after strong inflation; Indivior jumps

• Russia-Ukraine tensions ease, but still in focus • FTSE 100 down 0.1pc, FTSE 250 off 0.1pc LONDON: ...
Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

• Russia-Ukraine tensions ease, but still in focus

• FTSE 100 down 0.1pc, FTSE 250 off 0.1pc

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday as gains in commodity stocks were offset by losses in retailers following a spike in January inflation, while Indivior jumped on its plans for a U.S. listing.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1% lower with consumer staples leading losses, while the benchmark midcap index fell 0.1%.

Data showed inflation hit a near 30-year high in January, supporting bets on a further rate rise to 0.75% or 1% by the Bank of England in March.

“Just how long shoppers will keep splashing the cash will be an increasing cause for concern for retailers especially with the one-two punch of another interest rate rise in March, and energy bills being hiked dramatically in April,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The pound also rose after the data, weighing on dollar earning companies with Diageo, Unilever, British American Tobacco Reckitt Benckiser all down 0.3% and 2%.

Oil majors Shell and BP both gained nearly 2% as they tracked stronger crude oil prices.

“Inflation has inched up again, but hostilities over Ukraine seem to be ticking down and investors are seeking solace that for now there are no big shocks to the system,” Streeter said.

Meanwhile, financials fell 1.2%, tracking a fall in British two-year government bond yields, as investors pared back their expectations for a Bank of England interest rate rises over the next three months.

UK stocks had rallied on Tuesday amid reports of some troop withdrawals by Russia from near the Ukraine border. But the reports were regarded with some scepticism by western leaders.

Indivior rose 14.0%, recording its best session in nearly one and half year, after the opioid addiction treatment maker said it was exploring a secondary listing in the United States, its biggest market, following a rise in annual sales.

Bank of England inflation FTSE 100 Oil UK stocks commodity stocks

Comments

Comments are closed.

FTSE 100 down after strong inflation; Indivior jumps

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with WB

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Sustaining export growth key challenge: Dawood

Read more stories