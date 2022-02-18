ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
Australian shares end lower as banks drag amid crisis in Ukraine

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Australian shares closed down on Friday in their worst day in three weeks, weighed by financial stocks as investors closely watched rising tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1% lower at 7,221.70, its worst session since Jan. 27. Investors largely shrugged off news of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepting an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

The benchmark was marginally up for the week.

Gold, energy stocks set to drive Australia shares higher

Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as US President Joe Biden said Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible attack.

"It wouldn't be surprising to have markets remain volatile in this type of manner for the time being until we get more clarity out of Ukraine and Russia ... and any updates on interest rate hikes as well," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec.

Financials shed 0.9%, with three of the country's four largest lenders losing between 0.3% and 1.1%.

QBE Insurance plunged 8.7% after full-year profit missed analysts' estimates, while Magellan Financial soared 18.5% on strong interim earnings.

Technology stocks fell 1.9%, their lowest in three weeks, tracking an overnight slide in their US counterparts.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, Computershare and Xero dropped between 1.8% and 3.7%.

Meanwhile, gold stocks gained 1.9% in their best week since May 8, 2020 as the heightened tensions in Ukraine boosted the bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Sector leaders Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining rose 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

In other news, Australia's biggest cities including Sydney and Melbourne eased more COVID-19 curbs amid a steady fall in hospital cases.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.9% to 12,141.89. Reserve Bank of New Zealand's February monetary policy statement is due next week, with Citibank analysts expecting the central bank to raise the official cash rate by a further 25 basis points.

Australian shares

