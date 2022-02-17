Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has hit back at the opposition's criticism on the increase in petroleum prices, saying that it should provide some alternative way to sort out the problem.

In a tweet on Thursday, Fawad asked how can the government not increase the rates when oil prices have increased from $60 to $95 per barrel in the international market?

"The important aspect of any criticism is that you should provide some alternative way to sort out the problem. If there is a magic lamp, then do share," he tweeted.

His statement comes after criticism by the opposition over the hike in petrol prices. On Tuesday, the government announced a massive up to Rs 12.03 per litre increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from February 16.

The new ex-depot price of petrol is Rs 159.86 from Rs 147.83 per litre after Rs 12.03 per litre or 8.13 percent increase. The rate of high speed diesel (HSD) is also increased by Rs 9.53 or 6.5 percent to Rs 154.15 per litre from Rs 144.62 per litre.

Following this development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the days of the "selected government are numbered", adding that the citizens will not accept the hike in petroleum prices at any cost.

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

In a statement, the PPP leader said that already the CNG stations were closed for three months, and now an increase in oil prices will further raise inflation and food prices.

"The long march starting from February 27 will take into account every robbery committed on the pockets of the people. The days of the puppet circus are over," Bilawal said.

Moreover, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif told the media that the increase of Rs 12 per liter in the petroleum prices is nothing but economic murder of the people.

Holding the PTI government responsible for the soaring inflation, Hamza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is looting the people by hiking petroleum prices after every 15 days.

"On what agenda the people of Pakistan are being buried under the price hike?" he posed a query.