Opposition slams hike in petrol price

  • PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto says 'days of the puppet circus are over'
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the days of the "selected government are numbered", adding that the citizens will not accept the hike in petroleum prices at any cost.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that already the CNG stations were closed for three months, and now an increase in oil prices will further raise inflation and food prices.

"The long march starting from February 27 will take into account every robbery committed on the pockets of the people. The days of the puppet circus are over," Bilawal said.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief Siarjul Haq also issued a statement, accusing the government of being "indifferent to the sufferings of inflation-hit masses".

Threatening a protest march towards Islamabad, the leader said that his party will not remain silent on this brutality by the government.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal also lashed out at the government, saying that the rise in petrol prices has crushed the poor segment of society.

On Tuesday, the government announced a massive up to Rs 12.03 per litre increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from February 16 (today).

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

The new ex-depot price of petrol is Rs 159.86 from Rs 147.83 per litre after Rs 12.03 per litre or 8.13 percent increase. The rate of high speed diesel (HSD) is also increased by Rs 9.53 or 6.5 percent to Rs 154.15 per litre from Rs 144.62 per litre.

The rates of kerosene oil (KERO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) are also raised by Rs 10.08 per litre or 8.6 percent and Rs 9.43 or 8.2 percent per litre respectively. The price of KERO is now Rs 126.56 from Rs 116.48 per litre and LDO’s price is Rs 123.97 from Rs 114.54 per litre.

petrol opposition Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto prices

