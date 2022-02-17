ANL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
No-trust motion against Imran: PML-Q empowers Elahi to make decision

Recorder Report Updated 17 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI, on Wednesday empowered party central leader and speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to make any decision in the backdrop of contacts by the opposition political parties with regard to their proposed no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision was taken in the PML-Q parliamentary party meeting, which was held here to deliberate upon the overall political situation of the country and the recent contacts made with the central leadership by the opposition political parties, seeking the party’s support for the planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan.

The meeting was chaired by party’s central secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema, which was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Members National Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Farrukh Khan; provincial ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan; members of Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala and Khadija Umar.

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

According to a statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took the party members into confidence on his recent meetings with the opposition leaders.

“The party members empowered Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to make all the decisions in this regard,” the statement read.

It added that the current political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting and all the members “openly” expressed their views.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

