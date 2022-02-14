Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on February 15, 2022 (tomorrow) will discuss the country’s political landscape and activities/ strategies of opposition parties to dislodge the government.

Presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Cabinet will also discuss economic situation of the country and geopolitical scenario specifically with respect to Afghanistan.

A briefing on current Covid situation, update on Electronic Voting Machines (EVs) and another lynching incident in Punjab will be part of discussions, in addition to distribution of certificates of appreciation amongst 10 top Ministries, and reaction of some ministers who failed to get appreciation despite good performance.

In this regard, the Cabinet is expected to discuss, “objectionable” remarks against Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed in a TV talk show, which have already been condemned by most of the Cabinet members. Institutionalizing capital market transactions of the Government of Pakistan, nomination of external members on the Monetary Policy Committee by the Federal Government, G-20 debt service suspension initiative (extension) and transfer of 33.5 per working interest & operator-ship of China Zenhua Oil to Pakistan Petroleum Limited in Baska Block ( granted on G2G basis ) are also on the agenda of federal cabinet.

Other agenda items to be considered by the Cabinet are as follows: (i) reconstitution of the Board of Directors of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC); (ii) one-time release of Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.2T( petrol) vehicle exported by M/s Peugeot, France for durability test; (iii) one time permission for temporary import of 2 units of truck-mounted cranes for wind power generation project in relaxation of the IPO, 2020; (iv) export permission for 34,500 MT for yellow split peas to Afghanistan under World Food Program (WFP) humanitarian operation; (v) re-employment of Chairman, Board of Management of NAVTIC; (vi) appointment of Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC); (vii) Pakistan Cloud First Policy (PCFP);(viii) in principle approval for enacting the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. As per Rule 16 read with Rule 27 of the Rules of Businesses, 1973 ;(ix) signing of the bilateral agreement on returns and re-admission between Pakistan and UK and Northern Ireland;(x) National Sports Policy, 2022;(xi) appointment of members of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan other than ex-officio members;(xii) allotment of land in the Pakistan Secretariat Artillery Maidan area Saddar Karachi for construction of new building for Federal Services Tribunal Camp Office at Karachi;(xiii) approval for reduction in maximum retail price of Remdesivir 100 MG injection;(xiv) promotion and growth of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) industry in Pakistan;(xv) establishment of special courts (Overseas Pakistanis Property), Act/ Ordinance 2022 ;(xvi) appointment of Director General National Institute of Electronics, Islamabad ( MP-1);( xvii) annual report of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the financial year 2020-21 ( xviii) ratification of decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Transport & Logistics (CCoTL) in its meeting held January 27, 2022;(xix) ratification of decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) on January 12 and January 26, 20222; and (xx) ratification of decisions taken by the ECC on February 9, 2022.

