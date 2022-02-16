ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin says 'positive' that Biden wants to continue talks

AFP 16 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Wednesday it was "positive" that US President Joe Biden wanted to continue talks on the Ukraine crisis, as Moscow said it was pulling back some troops from its neighbour's border.

"It is positive that the US president is also noting his readiness to start serious negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

A day earlier Biden had vowed to push for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

But he also warned that a Russian invasion remained "very much a possibility" and that retaliatory sanctions were primed and ready.

Biden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount

"We can welcome that the president of the United States, one of the most powerful countries, thinks about the Russian nation," Peskov said.

"Of course, we would rather not hear the threats about what will happen to us if we do something or not do something," he added.

"We are tired of these threats."

The Kremlin spokesman said negotiations would be "very complex and will require flexibility on both sides".

Russia this week announced the end of some of its massive military drills on Ukraine's borders.

But Biden said that despite Russian claims, Washington and its allies had yet to verify the withdrawal of any of the 100,000 troops he says Moscow has now mustered along Ukraine's border.

Joe Biden russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Biden Putin talks

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin says 'positive' that Biden wants to continue talks

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

Read more stories