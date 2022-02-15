ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends higher after late-session buying

  • Gains 88 points to settle at 45,732
BR Web Desk 15 Feb, 2022

Pakistan equities closed a volatile session on a slightly positive note, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index inched up 0.19%, while volume and value of shares traded also improved on Tuesday.

At close on Tuesday, the KSE-100 finished with a gain of 87.61 points or 0.19% to finish at 45,731.70.

“Investor confidence remains in check over geopolitical conditions and higher commodity prices,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

Oil dropped from a seven-year high to around $94 a barrel on Tuesday, amid a report that some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases, a move that could de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West.

During the session, the market witnessed range-bound activity where the benchmark index made an intra-day high of 159 points and a low of 141 points.

KSE-100 falls nearly 1% on Russia-Ukraine conflict jitters

On the economic front, reports suggested that the federal government could increase the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12.33 per litre owing to the global hike in crude oil prices and increase petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST) with effect from February 16

On the corporate front, Avanceon informed the bourse that it has scored the largest commercial infrastructure project under its building technologies banner to date. The undertaking valued at over Rs1 billion will see Avanceon provide supply, installation & supervision and commissioning services of Building Management Systems (BMS) and Extra Low Voltage (ELV) Systems.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included fertiliser (31.27 points), technology and communication (31.12 points) and automobile assembling (18.57 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 274.58 million from 187.81 million on Monday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs6.76 billion from Rs5.95 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Limited was the volume leader with 91.90 million shares, followed by K-Electric Limited with 22.71 million shares, and Telecard Limited with 10.11 million shares.

Shares of 336 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 200 registered an increase, 118 recorded a fall, and 18 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE market russia ukraine bourse

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 ends higher after late-session buying

Govt to establish separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Saindak project: govt extends SML-MCC lease contract

Rupee suffers back-to-back losses against US dollar

NCOC extends Covid restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities

Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops return to base

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

Erdogan calls on UAE businesses to invest in Turkey

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Read more stories