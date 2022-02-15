ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Feb 15, 2022
NCOC extends Covid restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities

  • Ban on indoor dining and gatherings to remain in place
BR Web Desk 15 Feb, 2022

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Tuesday to extend the already enforced coronavirus curbs in the cities with a positivity rate higher than 10% till February 21, Aaj News reported.

The NCOC during the daily meeting reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country.

Restrictions will remain in Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar. The NCOC said that it will have a meeting on February 21 regarding either an extension or removal of these restrictions.

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

The NCOC also decided to completely ban indoor events in areas where the infection rate is above 10%. It has placed a ban on indoor events but outdoor events are allowed with a maximum capacity of 300 fully vaccinated people.

The NCOC said students under 12 years of age will have to ensure 50pc attendance. Students above 12 years will ensure 100% attendance provided that they are vaccinated.

NCOC issues new guidelines for mosques, places of worship

Meanwhile, indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines and amusements parks will continue to operate at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.

The NCOC decided that markets and business activities will continue without any restrictions.

