5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

  • Bans indoor events in areas where infection rate is above 10%
  • Markets and business activities will continue without any restrictions
Rafat Saeed | BR Web Desk Updated 19 Jan, 2022

In the wake of the fifth wave, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced new coronavirus-related restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting on Wednesday which reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting decided to completely ban indoor events in areas where the infection rate is above 10%.

However, it decided to allow outdoor events for marriages. Places where the infection rate is below 10% will be allowed to have a gathering of 500 people. But if the rate is above 10%, the gathering would be restricted to 300 persons.

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

In its decision regarding educational institutions, the NCOC said that all schools will be allowed 100% attendance in those areas where the infection rate is below 10%. For schools where the infection rate is above 10%, the restriction of 50% attendance will be applied, but only to children below 12 years of age.

The NCOC said that federating units in consultation with health authorities will decide limits for closure of schools.

Meanwhile, outdoor dining will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals, while takeaways will be allowed 24/7. The NCOC said 70% occupancy will be allowed for public transport, while 80% occupancy for railways.

The NCOC has decided that markets and business activities will continue without any restrictions.

The NCOC said that these new restrictions for weddings will be effective till February 15, while a review would be held on January 27 for other restrictions.

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

The curbs come as Pakistan reported over 5,000 cases for the second consecutive day, while the positivity level also stood above 9% as the fifth Covid-19 wave continued to worsen in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 57,669 tests were conducted, out of which 5,472 came out positive, the highest since August 4, when the country reported 5,661 Covid-19 cases.

There are currently 44,717 active cases, while 908 cases are critical.

